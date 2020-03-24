Bernard Sumner Rants At "F*cking Welsh" As He Can't Get To His Boat

New Order frontman Bernard Sumner doesn't seem to be coping well with lockdown.

Chatting to the Times, the Manchester musician explained that he has been forcibly divorced from his brand new boat.

Freshly purchased, stricter rules from the Welsh Assembly regarding travel mean he can't cross the border to claim it.

He said: “I’ve got a brand new boat waiting for me in Wales and I can’t go to it because the f***ing Welsh won’t let me."

Barney added: “So yeah, lockdown’s doing my f***ing nut in.”

The frontman also mused that lockdown would have been a breeze during the peak of New Order's fame: “I guess back in those days we were all pretty isolated anyway because there was nowhere to go...”

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.