Berlin's Novaa Turns Thrift Into Gold On 'Denim Queen'

Berlin is famed for its flea markets, spaces where the city's inhabitants can turn their trash into gold.

Pop riser Novaa is based in the city, and she loves nothing more than browsing through the racks, attempting to find something wild, something neglected.

It's a habit that informs her own songwriting, as she wanders through creative alleyways, dusting down unseen ideas and revamping them in her own image.

New single 'Denim Queen' is a case in point, the thumping pop production matched to that perfectly on-point vocal - she sings...

“A lady asked for diamond rings

so I gave her a stone that was glistening

Imagine what your life could be”

Novaa tells Clash: "'Denim Queen' is one of my favourites of my debut album as it’s really fun to play live and also has a meaning that is very important to me. It’s about finding that your world is always in your hands even though sometimes circumstances seem to restrict or constrain you."

"As I love thrift shopping and discovering old forgotten stuff - especially trashy instruments - that most people think is not useable anymore, it was really fun to use that imagery to visualize the message of the song."

Tune in now.

