Berlin Nightlife Communities Launch Berlin Collective Action: Nightlife Emergency Fund

Members of the Berlin nightlife community have gathered to form a new emergency fund.

The city has shut all venues, with gatherings of more than two people at any one time being prohibited.

Undoubtedly necessary, the move has crushed Berlin's night-time economy, severely impacting on many different people's livelihoods.

To combat this, various facets of Berlin's nightlife communities have forged a new project, launching Berlin Collective Action: Nightlife Emergency Fund.

Supplying assistance from those whose livelihoods have been effected, organisers include members of aequa, Berlin Strippers’ Collective, DOGMA, Host Aware, Lecken, POLY. Artists, Radiant Love, Room 4 Resistance, TS Raver and TUF.

Get involved - or even donate - HERE.

