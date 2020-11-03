Berghain To Close Due To Coronavirus

Iconic Berlin nightclub Berghain will close its doors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The club is situated in East Berlin, and is housed in a former factory, becoming one of Europe's most important club culture redoubts.

With German authorities taking steps to halt the spread of coronavirus, all events with a capacity of over 1000 have been restricted.

With this in mind, Berghain has cancelled all of its "self-produced" events, with the club re-opening on April 20th.

So: Berghain. A club with a door policy so strict not even a global pandemic could enter.

Berghain has closed until 20 April pic.twitter.com/qmTFzL5VTI — Matthew Anderson (@MattAndersonNYT) March 11, 2020

