Benny The Butcher Addresses Mass Shootings In New Song 'Welcome To The States'

Benny The Butcher addresses mass shootings on new song 'Welcome To The States'.

The new song follows the appalling events in Buffalo, in which ten people were shot dead in Tops Friendly Markets store, a supermarket in the East Side neighborhood.

'Welcome To The Staes' discusses this, but goes broader - the new video opens by noting that there have been more mass shootings in the United States than there have been days in 2022.

Out now, the song is deeply reflective, and uses the beat from Kendrick Lamar's 'We Cry Together'.

Fans are invited to donate to the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund alongside the track.

Benny The Butcher recently joined Funkadelic icon George Clinton on Blk Odyssey's song 'Benny's Got A Gun', while his 'Tana Talk 4' project landed back in March.

Tune in now.

- - -