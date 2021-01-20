Benny Sings Teams With Tom Misch On 'Nobody's Fault'

Benny Sings will release new album 'Music' on April 9th.

The alt-soul troubadour has perfectly a supremely laid-back sound, that nonetheless tugs at the heart-strings.

New album 'Music' broadens his vision still further, and it lands this Spring on Stones Throw Records.

New single 'Nobody's Fault' leads the way, and it's about rejection, and working out a rational response to this sense of loss.

He comments: “Therein lies an extra sadness for me: it’s more sad to see a person falling, and saying 'I’m alright!', than someone lying on the ground and crying. The guitar solo at the end is by Tom Misch. I’m a big fan of his music, so was very excited he wanted to join me on the song."

A deluxe, caramel-soft jammer, 'Nobody's Fault' carries an exceptionally potent sense of control - tune in now.

'Music' will be released on April 9th.

Photo Credit: Félice Hofhuizen

