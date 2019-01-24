Benny Sings Shares Dazzling 'Not Enough' Clip

Dutch multi-instrumentalist Benny Sings has shared the dazzling clip for 'Not Enough'.

The songwriter's deft fusion of opaque 80s soul, yacht pop, and hip-hop beats has made for a singular catalogue, one tied to an extrovert lyrical sense.

New album 'City Pop' will be released on February 22nd through Stones Throw, and it's led by fresh single 'Not Enough'.

There's a slight Hall & Oats feel in the arrangement, with the slinky bass line moving against those tinkling notes of piano.

Bear Damen picks up on these 80s influences in the video, but chops them up to make a surreal, highly impressionistic clip.

Benny comments: "Bear Damen is an awesome director, so I was really happy that he wanted to make this with me. I think we both look for the same qualities in music videos, parts that are both intuitive and playful, so it was a good match."

Tune in now.

