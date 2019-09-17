Benny Mails Dissects City Life With 'High On Stress'

Dexterous rapper Benny Mails returns with new single 'High On Stress' - tune in now.

An artist who is keen to stretch the boundaries of the style he works in, Benny Mails' debut release 'Aware, The Mixtape' was a cult sensation.

Since then he's been spending time in the studio, crafting a follow up and challenging his own preconceptions.

New mixtape 'Malice' lands on October 18th, with Benny Mails set to play Corsica Studios in London on October 23rd.

New single 'High On Stress' is online now, a taut evocative of the pressures accompanied with city life, with Benny revelling in the atmosphere.

He explains: "'High On Stress' is the tipping point for breaking out of the anxious mindset. It’s my daily affirmation living in the city - the cold sense of clarity you get moving past all the envy, frustration and malice involved."

Tune in now.

Catch Benny Mails at London's Corsica Studios on October 23rd.

