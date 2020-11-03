Benjamin Gordon Beguiles In This 'Take Me Home' Live Session

Benjamin Gordon is blessed with an incredible voice.

Soulful, and openly expressive, the Brighton polymath - songwriter, producer, photographer - is able to lend his voice to all manner of material.

New album 'Where Did We Get Lost' lands on April 3rd, and it's a blissfully creative return.

Superbly realised, it finds Benjamin Gordon pushing his songwriting to its outer-most limits.

Album highlight 'Take Me Home' is close to his heart, with the Brighton talent shooting a full live session.

Performing in a church in his home city, he's backed by a 30 strong gospel choir, their voices rising to the roof.

The clip also features stunning vocals from Ade Omotayo, a noted performer in his own right who has worked with the likes of Gorillaz.

A sumptuous experience, you can check it out below.

