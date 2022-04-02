BENEE Returns With New EP 'Lychee'

BENEE has begun teasing new EP 'Lychee'.

The EP was recorded after the easing of lockdown restrictions, with BENEE able to fly to Los Angeles from her native New Zealand.

Laid down in the City of Angels, 'Lychee' features some top tier production talent on its credit list.

Out on March 4th, the EP is trailed by new single 'Beach Boy' which was produced Greg Kurstin.

A breezy return, the sweet feel seems redolent on those long evenings when the sunset shadows drag across LA buildings.

A midwinter thrill, 'Beach Boy' is - says BENEE - "pure fantasy..."

She explains: "It’s about being happy alone, but still wanting some love; wanting the thrill without the pain. It was the first time I’d worked with Greg Kurstin, and it was so sick... we got on super well, and I love this track... I think it is perfect for cruising down the freeway with the top down."

Photo Credit: Adam Bryce

