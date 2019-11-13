BENEE Returns With All-Star Single 'Night Garden'

Soaring New Zealand pop force BENEE has shared her new single 'Night Garden'.

With each new release from BENEE seeming to smash the internet, this new single comes with the weight of hype on its shoulders.

Thankfully, it's a stellar return, and the result of one of the newcomer's first ever recording sessions outside of her homeland.

Linking with Kenny Beats at his LA space The Cave, the bop seemingly came into focus with remarkable ease.

She recalls: “It was awesome working with him, he was so fast making the beat that it was also probably the fastest I have ever had to write a song haha!”

English force Bakar is on hand for a seismic feature, with those three distinctive approaches interlocking to craft something truly special.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Harry Were

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.