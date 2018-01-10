Ben Steiner Excels With New Single 'Stay'

Ben Steiner is going it alone.

The Melbourne-based songwriter is a striking talent, with his vastly original voice working in a field of its own.

New single 'Stay' is incoming, a powerful introduction, with Ben Steiner moving effortlessly into a solitary world.

Beautifully balanced, it recalls solo songwriters such as James Bay but with a pop-centric twist.

The first sign of his debut EP - due out in the opening weeks of 2019 - 'Stay' is buoyed by a real honesty.

Ben explains: "'Stay' is a message of love and normal life. To embrace and enjoy life in the present. I wrote it after a trip I had up in Sydney in the summer where everything seemed to come together at the right time..."

Tune in now.

