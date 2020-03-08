Ben Marc Links With Joshua Idehen On New Single 'Dark Clouds'

Ben Marc is participating in the open conversation between jazz and electronic music.

A renowned double bass player - he's performed with everyone from Sun Ra Arkestra to Shabaka Hutchings - his own work is imbued with a rugged individualism.

He's spent the past 18 months working on new material, incorporating guest spots from the likes of Judi Jackson, Jason Yarde, Ed Riches and Midnight Roba (Attica Blues).

New single 'Dark Clouds' is out shortly, a dense slice of jazz-leaning electronica that blurs a furiously rhythmic approach to a finely balanced sense of sonics.

London based artist Joshua Idehen - renowned for his work with Benin City, amongst many others - supplies the vocal part, and his words interweave perfectly with Ben Marc's composition.

A superb collaboration, you can pre-order 'Dark Clouds' HERE and tune in below.

Tune in now.

