Ben Lukas Boysen Shares Exploratory Kiasmos Remix

Ben Lukas Boysen has shared an exploratory new remix by Kiasmos.

The composer's excellent 2020 album 'Mirage' presented a world to immerse yourself in, with his painterly approaching resulting in some beguiling landscapes.

Follow up EP 'Clarion' is out shortly on Erased Tapes, and it features a bonus remix.

Kiasmos have remixed the title track, which opens with spacious, Impressionistic daubs of sound.

Coalescing into an avant techno beast, the propulsive electronics interlock with gorgeous modern classical elements.

Ben Lukas Boysen comments...

“Hearing how Kiasmos tamed the somewhat rough nature of Clarion and elevated it to a focussed and highly energised dream-like state made my day when I first heard the remix. The floating and driving rhythm of this version distils the original into a luxurious percussive meditation...”

Kiasmos musician Janus Rasmussen explains: “Sometimes remixes can be a joy to work on, especially when the original material is as strong as this one. Immediately after hearing the stems, the idea of the remix was so apparent. It was almost as if the song had already existed in this remixed form. The main melody is so catchy yet intriguing that it's a perfect fit for a Kiasmos remix.”

Tune in now.

Ben Lukas Boysen's new 'Clarion' EP is out on March 18th.

