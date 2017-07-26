Ben Khan Shares Live Take Of 'a.t.w. (Against The Wall)'

Ben Khan has shared a powerful live version of 'a.t.w. (Against The Wall)'.

The producer will release his debut album on August 10th, and the project - immeasurably broad, continually inventive - has pushed him to the limit.

As Ben commented recently...

“I think the point of an artist is to show people a different side of things, to take different perceptions of life and present them back to you. Hopefully, this album will take you out of your reality for a bit and take it to the start of a fantasy place.”

Lead song 'a.t.w. (Against The Wall)' is online now, with Ben Khan now sharing a full live version - in fact, it's his first ever live clip.

Strong, muscular, and boasting a visceral edge, it's a powerful indication of what might lie ahead...

