Ben Cook Leaves Atlantic Records

Atlantic Records boss Ben Cook is to step down.

The President of Atlantic Records, the major label boss is widely regarded as one of the most powerful figures in music.

However he will step down from his role, after photographs were unearthed of Ben Cook dressed as Run DMC for a party.

Although we have yet to see the photos, the strong inference from the available statements is that Ben Cook - who is white - blacked up for his costume.

A Warner Music Group spokesperson just confirmed: “Ben Cook is leaving Atlantic UK and this will be his last week in the office.”

Ben Cook's statement reads as follows: “It is with great sadness that today I announce I am stepping down as President of Atlantic Records, UK.”

“Seven years ago, at a birthday party where guests were asked to come dressed as their favourite musical icon, I came as a member of Run DMC. Late last year rumours began to circulate about my appearance at that event, many of which are simply untrue. While my intention was to honour a musical hero, I recognise my appearance was offensive and I made a terrible mistake.”

“As a consequence of this, I readily agreed to disciplinary actions by my employer last year. Since then however, allegations surrounding the party have continued to be made against me. Moreover, they have been used against a wonderful company and the label I love. I have therefore come to the conclusion that I should make this statement and step down, with immediate effect.”

“I am devastated that this mistake has caused upset and has called into question my commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion, values which I have championed throughout my career. I have learned a great deal from this event and will resolutely continue to champion these values moving forward.”

“It has been an incredible privilege to have worked with the immensely talented artists, managers and team at Atlantic and the wider Warner family.”

“I unreservedly apologise to anyone who has been hurt.”

Ben Cook will leave Atlantic Records later this week.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.