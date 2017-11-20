Ben Chatwin's 'Bone' Is An Experiment In Deconstruction

Ben Chatwin recently released his album 'Staccato Signals' to widespread acclaim, the sound of a producer challenging himself once more.

Surprising, though, he wasn't done there. Re-entering the parts for the record, he found renewed space, deconstructing each aspect to form something new.

Incoming record 'Drone Signals' is both a partner to and directly connected with his recent LP, but finds Ben Chatwin casting his work in a new light.

Out via Village Green on September 14th, it began as an experiment. Ben explains: "'Drone Signals' came into being after initially trying out some alternate arrangements for some of the more string-heavy tracks from 'Staccato Signals'. Letting the string quartet performances breathe and allowing a bit more space and depth led to an interesting take on the aggressive and dense mixes that formed the previous album."

He continues: "As a whole new album started to take shape, the arrangements became more severe, ripping the tracks apart and putting them back together in completely new ways."

Clash is able to premiere the sweeping distortion of 'Bone', matching granulated noise to some blossoming string arrangements.

"With 'Bone' I removed everything but the string quartet part from the 'Staccato...' track 'Fossils' and started to record new parts around it," he explains. "Unlike most of the other tracks on 'Drone...' this too became a thickly textured track as I again engulfed the strings with a variety of synthetic textures allowing the strings to rise above it all for a brief moment towards the end of the track, resulting in what is probably the most dramatic moment on 'Drone Signals'."

Tune in now.

