Benét Encapsulates Joy With 'Shoot Your Shot'

Richmond, Virginia artist Benét has shared their new single 'Shoot Your Shot'.

Benét is currently prepping their debut EP, and if this new single is anything to go by it'll be a perfect summer listen.

Online now, 'Shoot Your Shot' is all breezy vocals and elegant disco elements, the electronic production marked by organic flourishes.

The song itself has a bouncy, uplifting feel, while the lyrics - it's all about seizing the day - revel in an all-too-rare sense of optimism.

The fun and colourful video is the perfect accompaniment - we look forward to hearing more.

Check out 'Shoot Your Shot' below.

