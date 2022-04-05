Belot Shares Fun New Single 'Fake Phone Calls'

London based Belot has shared brand new alt-pop confessional 'Fake Phone Calls'.

Her new EP 'Harmless Fun' is out on June 10th, and it's a frisky document of an effervescent personality making an impact on UK music.

Singles such as 'Bed' and 'Kiss You' illuminate her approach, while 'Fake Phone Calls' seals the deal.

A song about almost running into your ex, 'Fake Phone Calls' is a screamingly funny return from the Queen of Awkward Pop.

A bubbly, super-colourful piece of songwriting, she comments...

"'Fake Phone Calls' is an unfortunately true tale about when I almost physically ran into my ex whilst walking with my new partner."

"In order to do anything and everything to avoid the hellish interaction, I fumbled and pretended to be on the phone and of course my phone decided to ring at that very moment, so I panicked and crossed the road... She pretended she didn't see me and the whole thing was the stuff of nightmares."

Belot will release her new EP 'Harmless Fun' on June 10th.

Photo Credit: Isy Townshend

- - -