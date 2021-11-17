Belot Shares Awkward-Pop Anthem 'Harmless Fun'

East London based alt-pop riser Belot returns with new single 'Harmless Fun'.

The song was sketched out during lockdown, and found Belot day-dreaming while binge-watching Modern Family.

Drifting into the inner lives of the characters, she offers something vibrant, leaning on those classic Prince singles, or even the Nile Rodgers catalogue.

Crafting self-confessed 'awkward-pop' Belot blends the frisky songwriting template with some personal revelation - she's an over-sharer, after all.

Belot comments...

"'Harmless Fun' came about during the first lockdown in the UK. I found myself binge watching Modern Family, and it led me to this idea. The concept was essentially: What if the Dad character Phil Dunphy turned up to a conference thinking it was going to be a very legitimate and educational work conference and then all of a sudden he sees a whole bunch of businessmen absolutely hammered. He swiftly realises this is an adult version of spring break."

"The song is about giving in to the lighter side of life, and not being afraid to let your hair down. After all that's what life is about, having fun!"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Isy Townshend

- - -