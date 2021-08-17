Belly Reveals All-Star 'See You Next Wednesday' Tracklisting

Belly has shared details of his new album 'See You Next Wednesday'.

The incoming album will be released on August 27th, and it was executive produced by The Weeknd, DannyBoyStyles, The ANMLS, and of course Belly himself.

The hip-hop force has now shared the full tracklisting, and he's managed to rope in a glittering guest cast.

The Weeknd steps up to the mic, while other features include Nas, Young Thug, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert, and Benny The Butcher.

Matching icons to fresh names, 'See You Next Wednesday' is already feeling like a multi-layered project.

Belly comments: “Before I officially close out an album, there’s two people I play it for to get the seal of approval. Hov and Abel. That being said, I can officially say the album is done.”

Tracklisting:

Snakes & Ladders

IYKYK

Better Believe (with The Weeknd, Young Thug)

Zero Love (ft. Moneybagg Yo)

Moment Of Silence

Flowers

Razor (ft. PnB Rock and Gunna)

Die For It (with The Weeknd, Nas)

Requiem (with NAV)

Two Tone (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

Wu Tang Sucker

Scary Sight (ft. Big Sean)

Money On The Table (ft. Benny The Butcher)

Can You Feel It Yet

