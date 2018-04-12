Bellhouse Cuts To The Bone With 'Coping'

Bellhouse didn't mean for all this to happen.

The alt-pop riser - real name Emma-Lee Andersson - didn't even want to make music initially, focussing her efforts on becoming a truck driver or exploring criminology.

Yet she couldn't quite resist the melodies she heard in the back of her head. Building an exquisite pop vision, early singles such as 'White Dress Black Dress' and 'Mess' were stunningly evocative.

New track 'Coping' cuts right to the bone, from those opening piano notes to the stuttering electronics and that divine, almost neo-soul vocal.

A tale of mistakes, regret, and somehow moving on, 'Coping' casts a real spell, one you won't shrug off for a while.

Tune in now.

