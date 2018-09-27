Belle & Sebastian Announce Soundtrack Project

Belle & Sebastian are set to score incoming film project Days Of The Bagnold Summer.

The film will be directed by Simon Bird, with the Inbetweeners star making his debut in the director's chair.

Days Of The Bagnold Summer is incoming, and will feature a soundtrack organised and recorded by Belle & Sebastian.

BAFTA-winning actress Monica Dolan and Nick Cave's son Earl Cave take the lead roles, with Rob Brydon also starring in the film.

An adaptation of Joff Winterhart’s graphic novel of the same name, Days Of The Bagnold Summer starts shooting this summer.

It's a busy old spell for Belle & Sebastian - fresh from releasing a trilogy of EPs, the Scottish band will host the Boaty Weekender cruise next summer.

