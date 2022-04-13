Belle And Sebastian's 'Young And Stupid' Dives Into Their Family Albums

Belle and Sebastian have shared new single 'Young And Stupid'.

The band's new album 'A Bit Of Previous' is out on May 6th, with the previews coming thick and fast.

In an unusual step, Belle and Sebastian's latest co-sign comes from actor Jon Hamm - Mad Men, of course - who writes...

“In 2015 at Bonnaroo, Belle and Sebastian invited Zach Galifianakis and me up to the stage during their set to toss gummy bears in each other's mouths. Then Stuart got into the fun and demanded a catch as well. It was dramatic, stupid, and done with style and grace. I know I can speak for Zach when I say ‘I want to thank them for their inclusion of us into their show.’ I know the audience was simply confused, but we were absolutely delighted. Please enjoy this new album with a gummy bear of your choice, and think fondly of all of us.”

New song 'Young And Stupid' is stripped from the incoming album, and it carries an air of unspoiled innocence.

A neat slice of indie pop from a group practically codified the genre for the 21st century, the song is accompanied by a lyric video that dives into their family photo albums.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando

