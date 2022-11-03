Belle And Sebastian Share A New Song For Ukraine Charities

Indie pop collective Belle and Sebastian have released an emotional new track shedding light on the current Ukrainian conflict.

‘If They’re Shooting At You’ is full of sentiment; gentle instrumentals ebb-and-flow throughout, a smooth, deeply emotive reflection on the horrifying realities of the war. Yet, the track still manages to feel hopeful, love and support etched into every lyric.

The track aims to raise funds for people affected by the conflict, all proceeds going directly to the Red Cross. All donations made via Bandcamp up until March 18th will also be matched by the UK government, as a result of a joint appeal with the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Speaking about the track, Stuart Murdoch says: “When the situation in Ukraine first started to happen it became clear that the lives of the people there, and probably ‘ours’ too, were never going to be the same. The band had just started rolling out tracks for our new album, and it all felt a bit silly to be honest.”

The music video also features photographs directly sourced from Ukrainian creatives. “We got in touch with various photographers and creatives in Ukraine and they generously said that we could put their pictures to music,” Murdoch says. “In creating this we aspire to show a hopeful, defiant side, as well as bringing an awareness to the plight of the people there.”

Tune in now.

Words: Emily Swingle

Photo Credit: Mikhail Palinchak

