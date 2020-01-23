Belle And Sebastian Confirm Live Album

Belle And Sebastian will release their new live album 'What To Look For In Summer' on December 11th.

The band have had a quiet 2020, with frontman Stuart Murdoch hosting some fantastic meditation sessions on social media.

Deciding to look over their live tapes from 2019 - including their Boaty Weekender - the Scottish indie pop outfit decided to piece together a live album.

Using Twitter to chat to fans, Stuart Murdoch toyed with the idea of a complete concert, before opting for a patchwork of different performances.

Riffing on Thin Lizzy's 'Live And Dangerous', they toyed with a few different titles. “For a while, the working title of the record was Live and Meticulous,” Murdoch says. “The record company really wanted it to be called Live and Meticulous. But I don't like derivative things really.”

Constructed during lockdown, it kept the band together, using messages to discuss their favourite evenings, shows, and performances.

“It was something to focus on,” says Stevie Jackson. “That was very, very nice.”

Out on December 11th, it's led by this length take on 'The Boy With The Arab Strap' filmed in their native Glasgow.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. The Song of The Clyde £ >

2. Dirty Dream Number Two *

3. Step Into My Office, Baby *

4. We Were Beautiful +

5. Seeing Other People %

6. If She Wants Me @

7. Beyond The Sunrise &

8. Wrapped Up In Books +

9. Little Lou, Ugly Jack, Prophet John $

10. Nice Day For A Sulk (digital only) #

11. I Can See Your Future *

12. Funny Little Frog ^

13. The Fox In The Snow+

14. If You’re Feeling Sinister*

15. My Wandering Days Are Over*

16. The Wrong Girl #

17. Stay Loose%

18. The Boy Done Wrong Again #

19. Poor Boy%

20. Dog On Wheels%

21. The Boy With The Arab Strap+

22. I Didn’t See It Coming+

23. Belle And Sebastian #

£ recorded Banchory Studios, Glasgow, August 6, 2020 (digital version)

> recorded by Kenneth McKellar (vinyl + CD versions)

* The Boaty Weekender, August 10, 2019 + Royal Oak Theatre, Michigan, July 21, 2019

% Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA, July 12, 2019

# House Of Blues, Boston, MA, July 13, 2019

^ M-Telus, Montreal, QC, July 15, 2019

@ Carnegie Hall - Pittsburgh, PA, July 18, 2019 & House Of Blues, Cleveland, OH, July 19, 2019

$ Auditoria Baluarte, Pamplona, Barcelona, November 4, 2019

Photo Credit: Will Byington

