Belle And Sebastian Announce New Album 'A Bit Of Previous'

Belle And Sebastian will release new album 'A Bit Of Previous' on May 6th.

It's the band's first studio full-length for some seven years, but that period has seen the Scottish indie pop group wrestle with a host of activities.

Whether that's soundtrack work or their own cruise ship dalliances, Belle And Sebastian have kept fans on their toes at every turn.

New album 'A Bit Of Previous' ends the wait for a new project, and it's out on Matador this summer.

New single 'Unnecessary Drama' is out now, a dashing, Harmonia-led piece of uplifting pop music, a blast of light for these dark times.

A song that toys with humanity with all its messy glory, it's led by Stuart Murdoch's imperious vocal.

“The song is about a young person experimenting in being a human again after a forced hiatus”, says the frontman. “The person is weighing up whether or not it’s worth the mess! Still, you dip your toe in and it becomes delicious, and you get too much of it. Between trouble and nothing, we still choose the trouble."

