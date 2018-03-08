Bellatrix Shares Her New EP 'Bad Dancing'

Bellatrix makes boundary-less pop music.

Surging into fresh creative spaces, each song feels like it occupies a distinct sonic universe, blending together to create something multi-dimensional.

New EP 'Bad Dancing' is incoming, with lead song 'Wish I Could' boasting a video that stars none other than Luke Treadaway.

Exmoor Emperor handles production on the four song EP, with Bellatrix pouring her soul into each note, every word.

Out on August 8th, you can hear the EP in full on Clash below.

Bellatrix is set to play a full live show at London’s Electrowerkz on October 2nd.

