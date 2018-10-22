Beirut Announces New Album 'Gallipoli'

Beirut is set to release new album 'Gallipoli' on February 1st.

Zach Condon began work on the record in the winter of 2016, digging out the distinctive Farfisa organ that peppered his opening two albums.

Relocating to the south of Italy, sessions accelerated, with 'Gallipoli' formed by 12 blasts of new material.

The gorgeous title song is online now, with Beirut seeming to tap into a rich, evocative sense of atmosphere.

Orchestrated folk pop with Condon's voice to the fore, it's a heady, literate return from the songwriter.

He explains: “We stumbled into the medieval-fortressed island town of Gallipoli one night and followed a brass band procession fronted by priests carrying a statue of the town’s saint through the winding narrow streets behind what seemed like the entire town. The next day I wrote the song entirely in one sitting, pausing only to eat.”

Tune in now.

Catch Beirut at the following shows:

April

10 Manchester Albert Hall

11 Leeds Leeds Town Hall

12 London Eventim Apollo

For tickets to the latest Beirut shows click HERE.

