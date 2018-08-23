Behind The Scenes With Yizzy

Yizzy is one of the best MCs working in the capital right now.

The rapper's breakout EP 'S.O.S.' - 'Save Our Sound' - was a rallying cry, an attempt to find new focus for grime and the culture that surrounds it.

An ambitious, incredibly talented lyricist, Yizzy's work has real momentum, with the MC applying an exacting sense of focus to everything he touches.

New single 'Hype Ting' is raw, unadulterated grime, looking back to the sound's primal first wave for inspiration.

Echoing that 'Wot Do U Call It' feeling that anything could happen at any moment, it's a supremely creative blast.

A camera crew followed Yizzy as the 'Hype Ting' story unfolded, capturing the making of his new video, with a host of guest appearances.

Yizzy explains...

The track was made when I first reached out to Star One, I can't remember who hit who up but he had a mutual respect as musicians for one another when we did finally meet up. It was nothing but good vibes and energy, we got on really well laid down a rough guide on the day and then I took it away to finish the last verse on the tune.

Took a while but we got there in the end, the track has been performed and has positive reaction and crowd participation from crowds at Leeds Festival, Strawberries & Creem Festival, as well as those at the MixMag event put on at Boxpark Shoreditch.

This track is all about letting go of anything on your mind and to just enjoy yourself for the next three/four minutes. Its about living in the moment, getting hyped and excited over the tune as it increasingly builds up before a fast paced and energetic drop. It's about not caring what the world, or anyone thinks of you because you are going to do you and live your life your way.

Tune in now.

Finally, here's 'Hype Ting' in full...

Photo Credit: Ben Walsh

