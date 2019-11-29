Behind The Scenes With Conducta, JGrrey

Conducta and JGrrey bring the energy on new single 'Time'.

Out new, it's a fantastic single, one that hits that balancing point between club flavours and soulful songwriting, advancing the producer's NUKG approach in the process.

The bouncy 2-step rhythms are set against 2k20 elements, with Conducta continually pushing against nostalgia to uncover fresh elements.

JGrrey's infectious vocal lifts the song to a higher place, with her R&B influences intersecting perfectly with those rapid-fire snares.

A club bumper to lift out spirits as winter descends, 'Time' comes equipped with a snazzy new video that features both artists.

We've nabbed some behind the scenes pix - check those out up top, and find the video below.

Photo Credit: Jack Johnson

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.