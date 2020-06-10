Behind The Records - Hot Chip

There's an art to the perfect mix.

The ability to use the creativity of other people to express yourself, taking others on a journey alongside you, isn't to be understated.

A group with deep and extensive roots in club culture, Hot Chip have long sought after fresh sounds, and new ways to blend them.

Indeed, that's practically the band's DNA - recontextualising club sounds into something that fits within that lovingly English synth pop tradition.

In a new mix for the LateNighTales series Hot Chip are able to expand on their roots, offering alternative glances at their creativity.

It works as a sumptuous document on its own right, though, with picks ranging from left field ambience through to some of the 21st century's defining artists.

Throwing in their own cover of 'Candy Says' by The Velvet Underground, the new mix is a fantastic insight into some of the processes that drive Hot Chip forwards.

In this video, the London outfit break down the mix, a 'Behind The Records' special for LateNightTales.

We're delighted to be able to host it before anyone else - tune in now.

'LateNightTales: Hot Chip' is out now - buy it HERE.

Photo Credit: Ronald Dick

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.