Behind The Counter Aims To Celebrate Independent Record Shops

Behind The Counter is a new film series that aims to celebrate independent record shops.

The 12 part series will go live weekly, a set of nationwide profiles that leads the way to this year's Record Store Day (April 23rd).

Powered by Bowers & Wilkins alongside Classic Album Sundays, Behind The Counter visits a dozen retailers around the country.

So, you can expect profiles of Lion Vibes in London as well as Glasgow's Some Great Reward, Bradford's Record Café alongside Brighton's Resident, Manchester's famed Vinyl Revival alongside Black Star Records in the New Forest.

Set to air each Tuesday at 10am, you can check out the first trailer for Behind The Counter below.

Record Store Day returns on April 23rd.

