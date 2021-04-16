Beggars Group, Ninja Tune Aim To Become Carbon Negative

Beggars Group and Ninja Tune have unveiled plans to become carbon negative.

The independent stalwarts have committed themselves to the new aim, moving from carbon neutral to enact carbon negativity measures.

It comes as the music industry looks again at sustainability efforts, with Music Declares Emergency’s Turn Up The Volume week launching today (April 18th).

Music Week hosts a special report on the label groups' endeavours, with Beggars Group and Ninja Tune fulfilling their role as ounder members of IMPALA’s Sustainability Programme.

Beggars - 4AD, Matador, Rough Trade, XL and the recently re-named Young - have drawn up a new operations strategy, hiring Will Hutton as their first head of sustainability.

Aiming to become a carbon negative business, Beggars have pledged to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030.

Beggars Group CEO Paul Redding said: “Music has the power to help catalyse societal action on the climate crisis so it’s vital that businesses like ours do all we can to help protect the environment. We can’t do it alone. We’re just one small part of a broader community made up of artists, music associations and suppliers, and it’s essential that we work in a coordinated way to address sustainability issues together as an industry.”

For their part, Ninja Tune - alongside sister imprints Brainfeeder and Big Dada - aim to become carbon neutral this year, following the removal of all CD jewel cases from releases 12 years ago, switching to 140g vinyl, and the use of sustainably sourced FSC card and paper in packaging.

Ninja Tune chair Peter Quicke said: “The climate crisis is already affecting millions of people, governments need to act now. Ninja Tune's net zero commitment reflects an active drive towards sustainability, but it's also a call for widespread change."

Find the full report HERE.

