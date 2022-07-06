Been Stellar's 'My Honesty' Is A Surging Return

NYC based Been Stellar return with new single 'My Honesty'.

The track was produced by Aron Kobayashi Ritch, a key component in much-hyped Brooklyn band Momma.

'My Honesty' is a superb piece of guitar pop, somehow blending dreamy elements with something more barbed, and direct.

If you were going to throw around NYC comparisons then there's certainly aspects of Interpol's gothic grandeur in the guitars, while the spoken word segment feels worthy of Sonic Youth.

It's held together by a real vitality, and a sense of purpose, one that pushes Been Stellar out of the reach of those broad brushstroke comparison points.

Been Stellar say: “This is the first song we wrote after having been separated due to lockdown. We had just moved into our bunk bed apartment on the lower east side and started rehearsing in Ridgewood. It was a summer of long blistering days, since no one was quite able to work yet, so the only real space where we could do anything productive was there.”

“After trying a bunch of different musical hats on for a week or two, this sort of just spilled out of us. That initial instrumental bit reminds me so much of the restlessness those few months brought us - it sounds like the tension of us being isolated from one another finally breaking.”

“Lyrically, the song is about the search for authenticity in oneself. The pandemic really made us realize that we were previously really trying hard to achieve someone else’s vision artistically - i.e. the sounds and aesthetics of our influences. This sort of serves as an oath to ourselves that the only things worth pursuing are those that we can confidently claim are our own.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Naz Kawakami

