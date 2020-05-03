Bedroom Pop Dreamer Kamal Shares New Single 'homebody'

North London riser Kamal has shared his new single 'homebody'.

The songwriter is still only 17 years old, yet his spartan bedroom pop compositions carry stunning emotional weight.

Out now, new single 'homebody' is a subtle blast of soul, with Kamal meditating on loneliness and isoltion.

Simple but enormously striking, the video takes this rising force right back to his bedroom in Harlesden.

Directed by The Rest, it finds Kamal hiding under the covers, secluding himself from the world while constructing his own realm.

Tune in now.

