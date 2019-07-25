Bedroom Bopper Leo Cosmos Returns With 'Alibis'

Leo Cosmos has a clear visions of what he wants to achieve.

Taking his slinky funk-pop across the world, he launched his off piste vision with booming debut single 'Take My Chances'.

Working furiously, this bedroom bopper is ready to return, with colour-laden new release 'Alibis'.

It's an urgent, infectious piece of music, expertly pieced together and so sophisticated along with it.

Gleefully home made, it seems to sit somewhere between Jai Paul's arch sophistication and Tom Misch's golden touch.

Out now, it's actually a reflective song for Leo Cosmos, but one that charges into the future. He comments:

"'Alibis' is an inner reflection of my past and how past decisions/actions are still ingrained in the person I am now. It came from a guitar-based beat my friend Conall Mulvenna wrote and the song came to me straight away."

"It is the first of many tracks moving into the more future soul sound whilst maintaining the same bedroom production."

Tune in now.

Leo Cosmosw ill be making his long-awaited live debut on November 23rd as part of a Live at Leeds showcase at The Wardrobe.

Photo Credit: Matt Molson

