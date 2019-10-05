Becky Bowe's 'Don't Darken My Door' Is A "Non-Aggressive Breakup Song"

Becky Bowe bowls you over with the ease of her delivery.

Nothing is ever forced with this rising songwriter, whose gentleness of touch masks the potency of her sound.

New single 'Don't Darken My Door' is out this week on Two Bridge Recordings, and it's another example of her sterling creativity.

A finely honed piece of pop-soul, this young marvel wants to sketch out a "non-aggressive breakup song" that anyone can enjoy.

It's not about recriminations, it's simply the sound of someone accepting that a relationship is at an end.

She explains:

“'Don't Darken My Door' is influenced by a specific weekend where two family members went through a break up at the same time and they both were influenced in different ways." "One family member was bombarded with text messages and just said back "don't darken my door" and I just thought 'WHAT A GREAT LYRIC!' I based the song around their breakups and created this song."

Becky continues: "The song is a vibe, it's not supposed to be your usual break up song it has the level of 'I don't want you in my life anymore' but in a more relaxed way and not throwing it in the audience's face. It's a non-aggressive breakup song for any person."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Declan Creffield

