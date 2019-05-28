Beck To Play Manchester And Brixton This Summer

Beck has announced his return to the UK after two years since he last performed here.

The seven-time Grammy winner will play two summer shows at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse on 9th July, and London’s Brixton Academy on 11th July.

The shows will mark Beck’s first live shows in the UK since his Second Stage Headline slot at All Points East in May 2017. They also come after his sold out 2019 headline tour of the US and his 14th album ‘Hyperspace’ in November, all heavy synths, eclectic beats and emotive vocals.

But beneath the sense of carousing carefree through a starry sky was a darker tone, as Beck lyrically grappled with the pain, grief and disorientation of the breakup of his 15-year marriage.

Catch this all live in July – tickets go on sale Friday at 10am here .

