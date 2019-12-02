Beck Shares Ultra-Catchy Digi-Pop Jammer 'Uneventful Days'

Beck has shared his new single 'Uneventful Days' - tune in now.

Famed for his chameleonic bursts of reinvention, the American artist will release his new album 'Hyperspace' next month.

Out on November 22nd, the record features a number of twists and turns, including full collaborations with Pharrell Williams.

Wistful digi-pop jammer 'Uneventful Days' matches zero gravity production to flecks of tropicalia, rooted in Beck's sighing vocal.

"Uneventful days, uneventful nights," he sings, "Waiting in the dark, waiting for the light..."

Tune in now.

'Hyperspace' tracklisting:

1. Hyperlife

2. Uneventful Days

3. Saw Lightning

4. Die Waiting

5. Chemical

6. See Through

7. Hyperspace

8. Stratosphere

9. Dark Places

10. Star

11. Everlasting Nothing

