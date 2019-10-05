Beck Says He Isn't A Scientologist

Beck is no longer a Scientologist, it seems.

The American artist has been closely associated with the controversial American faith, with his father becoming an early member.

However Beck has never been vocal about any involvement with Scientology, unlike high profile members such as Tom Cruise.

New album 'Hyperspace' has brought renewed attention, with Sydney Morning Herald deciding to broach the question of faith.

Beck's response denied that he is a Scientologist, before adding he has always "tended to do my own thing..."

He said: “I think there’s a misconception that I am a Scientologist. I’m not a Scientologist. I don’t have any connection or affiliation with it.”

Beck added: “My father has been a Scientologist for a long time, but I’ve pretty much just focused on my music and my work for most of my life, and tended to do my own thing. I think it’s just something people ran with.”

Beck's long-term partner Marissa Ribisi is also a Scientologist - the two married in 2004, but separated earlier this year.

'Hyperspace' is out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.