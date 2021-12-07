Beck, Natalie Bergman Unveil New Collaboration

Beck and Natalie Bergman combine for a new collaboration.

Natalie Bergman is a member of Wild Belle, but focuses on her solo craft for this Third Man release.

Beck is clearly a fan, with the two combining on a cover of Lion's 'You've Got A Woman'.

Labelling the release “a highlight of my career”, she adds: “He has always fostered a spirit of collaboration through music. Getting to work alongside him is a dream. He’s a visionary, and a true-blue friend. ‘You’ve Got a Woman’ is your new favourite summer jam!”

Alongside this, Beck has also remixed Natalie Bergman's 'Paint The Rain', resulting in a dappled, psychedelic leaning outing.

Tune in now.

- - -