Beck Links With The Bird And The Bee For This Wild Van Halen Cover

Beck links with The Bird And The Bee for a wild cover of Van Halen's 'Hot For Teacher'.

The Bird And The Bee are about to release a full Van Halen tribute album, with 'Interpreting the Masters Volume 2: A Tribute to Van Halen' set to land on August 2nd.

All-round renaissance man Beck is fresh from helping out on Cage The Elephant's new album, and agreed to record a spoken word part.

Van Halen's lust-fuelled 'Hot For Teacher' finds Beck playing the role of the teacher, with his spoken word part including references to the novel Moby Dick.

"My name is Dr. Goodbody," he says; "We’ll be reviewing the text from Moby Dick, so please turn now to... page 69..."

It's a wild and somewhat surreal take on the original - tune in below.

Beck's own studio album 'Hyperspace' lands later this year.

