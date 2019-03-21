Beck Has Recorded An EP At Prince's Paisley Park Complex

Beck has recorded a full EP at Prince's Paisley Park complex.

The building was the Purple One's base for decades, and its studio was where he recorded some of his most influential work.

Since the icon's passing no one has been allowed to record at the studio - until now.

Beck took his band into Paisley Park to record an EP, re-working two of his best-loved songs, 'Where It's At' and 'Up All Night'.

Elsewhere, he couldn't resist the temptation to breeze through a stellar Prince medley, featuring 'Raspberry Beret', 'When Doves Cry', 'Kiss', and '1999'.

Check out a behind the scenes clip now.

