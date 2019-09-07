Beck Digs Out His Harmonica For 'Saw Lightning (Freestyle)'

Beck has shared the crisp black and white video for 'Saw Lightning (Freestyle)'.

The songwriter is gearing up for the release of his new studio album, with 'Hyperspace' set to land later this year.

Recent single 'Saw Lightning' is online now, a potent return that saw Beck work alongside Pharrell Williams.

'Saw Lightning (Freestyle)' is online now, and it finds Beck radically re-working the single, tapping into his blues roots.

Opening with wailing harmonica, the American singer completely transforms the track, amid a stylish black and white clip directed by Giovanni Ribisi.

Tune in now.

