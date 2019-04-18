Becca Stevens Channels Lush, Invigorating Pop Energy On 'Feels Like This'

Becca Stevens has been on a journey.

A noted composer, collaborator, arranger, and songwriter, her own work was resolutely solo in every sense.

Yet this began to change. New album 'Wonderbloom' is incoming, and it's a record that has taken Becca from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, via North Carolina and a trip to France.

It's been a voyage of discovery, both for herself and her music, emerging as someone quite different on the other side.

More than 40 musicians contributed to the record, fully breaking down the solitary walls Becca Stevens has previously enforced.

“My earlier records were all written by me, arranged by me, then performed by me and my band,” she comments. “But going into making this one, I made a rule for myself that anytime I had the instinct to turn inward and tough it alone, to instead stay open and share the process.”

“And each time I did that, I was rewarded tenfold by what we all created together. Even with so many collaborators, the end result feels more honest than ever.”

New song 'Feels Like This' is a lush blast of pop energy, so refreshing and invigorating in its approach.

The video places Becca Stevens front and centre, this brash, confident pop offering that immediately grabs your attention.

Tune in now.

'Wonderbloom' lands on March 20th and will be followed by a string of European shows.

