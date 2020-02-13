Becca Mancari Shares Searingly Personal 'Lonely Boy'

Nashville songwriter Becca Mancari displays her expanding sonic palette on ‘Lonely Boy’.

Touring later this year with Alabama Shakes powerhouse Brittany Howard, Mancari has received a lot of attention through the string of singles leading up to her second album. Her earlier work held a more traditional approach to songwriting but this project is rooted in emotion and exploration.

Paramore/HalfNoise wizard Zac Farro is responsible for the track’s trippy production, where sparse guitars meet a shuffled, unchanging beat.

Lyrically sporadic, the track is a result of Macari’s intense feelings of anxiety and depression reflected back to her through her rescue dog. The song revolves around questions asked in earnest, uncomfortably pressing down on Macari’s vulnerabilities that come with growing up queer in a Christian fundamentalist household.

‘Lonely Boy’ is the third single from Mancari’s upcoming album ‘The Greatest Part’, out June 26th via Captured Tracks.

Tune in below.

Words: Shannon McDonagh

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.