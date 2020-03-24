Bebeluna's 'Who Are You' Is A Beautiful Statement

Rising force Bebeluna has shared their new single 'Who Are You'.

The songwriter was born to Somalian immigrants, growing up in a deeply religious household.

A gender fluid polyglot who uses music to sculpt fresh shapes, Bebeluna's journey of self-discovery entailed abandoning past trauma.

As such, there's an enlightened beauty to their work, one that surges to the forefront on this new single.

Bedroom pop speckled with DIY tendencies, Bebeluna speaks eloquently about internal battles, and welcoming the lack of self-definitions.

'Who Are You' encapsulates the beginning stages of realising that change is eternal.

When we’re 18 we think we have a realised perception of who we will continue to be throughout this life, but quickly realise in our 20s that this isn’t the case and we will continue to shed. In some cases this causes people to spiral or fall into a depression, which I think is a vital and beautiful part of life. Growing pains n' all.

Tune in now.

