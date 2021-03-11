beaux Shares Coy New Single 'fall forward'

beaux has introduced plans for his new EP 'memories written down, so I won’t forget them'.

Out on November 23rd, the eight-tracker finds this bedroom pop riser stepping out into the blinking lights of the day.

Released on Dirty Hit - The 1975, beabadoobee, Wolf Alice - the new EP is marked by the coy innocence of beaux.

His songwriting reaches fresh heights on new single 'fall forward' which aligned beaux with Benjamin Francis Leftwich and Benji Gibson during the writing sessions.

At times carefree and at others deadly serious, 'fall forward' is the sound of beaux asking for some space.

He comments...

“I wrote 'fall forward' with Benjamin Francis Leftwich and Benji Gibson about that feeling of wanting to go out with friends and have fun and that, but lacking the motivation to actually leave the house due to not being in the right headspace. In the song I wanted to let my friends know that I just needed some time and hopefully they’d stick around.”

Photo Credit: Joshua Atkins

