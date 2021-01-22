beaux Searches For The Light With 'what's the point'

beaux has shared his new single 'what's the point' - tune in now.

Freshly signed to Dirty Hit, the songwriter's incoming EP 'a love letter to the moments spent outside' hits home on February 12th.

Sculpted during lockdown, the EP is loosely themed about learning to find happiness and satisfaction in the little things.

Take new single 'what's the point' - the title may not console new, but it's a bright, buoyant alt-pop that seeks out contentment in the world around us.

beaux says: “‘what’s the point?’ is a focus on the positive aspects of my life in the past year. Like most, lots of my plans had to be cancelled, which was frustrating but it also allowed for more time with those closest to me. When restrictions eased during the summer, my girlfriend and I spent a lot of our days just skateboarding out in the sun, it was as if our way of life had slowed down, and reverted to simpler times.”

The video is flooded with light, an apt metaphor for his new EP. He adds:

“I wanted the video to encapsulate the sentiment of the whole EP. The majority of my best memories have taken place outdoors in past summers, and last year, more than ever, it wasn’t really possible to meet with family and friends indoors, so EVERY good memory I made was outside.”

“The screens act as a backdrop throughout the performance, showing different summer scenes that hopefully transport you from the cold winter sound stage in London, to the sunny places I’ve written about.”

Tune in now.

